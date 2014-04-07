April 7 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
SURVEY SHOWS POTENTIAL DAMAGE TO ANNUITY BUSINESS
STAND-OFF OVER $2.2 BLN UKRAINE GAS BILL
CEMENT MERGER TRIES TO HEAD OFF REGULATORS
BRUSSELS BENDS TO PRESSURE FROM GERMANY ON CLEAN ENERGY
SUBSIDIES
MINI SET TO MULTIPLY ITS UK MODELS
Overview
A 1,000-person poll shows that only a quarter plan to use
savings to buy annuities upon retirement after the Chancellor
unveiled pension reforms in the Budget.
A stand-off between Ukraine and Russian oil major Gazprom
OAO over a $2.2-billion bill payment by the Ukrainian
government continues with no progress in talks over the weekend.
The deadline for the payment is Monday.
Cement titans Holcim and Lafarge SA will
announce Monday their plans to sell production facilities worth
about $5 billion in an attempt to offset regulatory hurdles that
their proposed merger may face.
Belgium will relax planned curbs on subsidies for clean
energy pushed by intense pressure from the Merkel-led Berlin
government such that a refreshed German renewables law could be
brought forward ahead of the European Unions guidelines.
The UK car industry is set to get a further boost by the
launch of three new versions of the BMW Mini scheduled
to be launched over the next five years, according to people
with knowledge of the plans.
