April 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DATA SHAKE-UP TURNS UK INTO NATION OF SAVERS

(link.reuters.com/sar38v)

INVESTMENT FLOWS INCREASE IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE

(link.reuters.com/tar38v)

EU DEAL ON BANK FAILURES RISKS UNRAVELLING

(link.reuters.com/var38v)

BG GROUP SHIFTS OIL AND LNG TRADING ARM TO SINGAPORE

(link.reuters.com/war38v)

BANK OF ENGLAND TO SUPPORT LOANS FOR UK EXPORTERS FOR FIRST TIME

(link.reuters.com/mer38v)

Overview

A new technique of measuring Britain's economy to be adopted by the Office for National Statistics this autumn is likely to present the United Kingdom as a nation with an increase in the size of the economy and a higher level of public debt.

Property firm Globalworth Real Estate Investments is witnessing a strong increase in investments across central and eastern Europe in countries such as Prague, Hungary and Romania.

Britain is facing objections from member states including Czech Republic, Denmark and Copenhagen on the fine print of a common rulebook on what kind of support a state can provide to a lender in the event of a bailout of a struggling bank.

FTSE-100 company BG Group has said it is shifting its liquefied natural gas trading unit to Singapore from the United Kingdom three weeks after announcing staff lay offs at its headquarters in Reading, UK.

Chancellor George Osborne said the Bank of England will extend support to exporters in an attempt to lower the cost of export finance loans. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)