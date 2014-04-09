April 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
SPAIN HAILS EDREAMS ODIGEO IPO AS SIGN OF RECOVERY
CVC FAVOURITE TO TAKE CONTROL OF DEOLEO
FERREXPO PRODUCTION REMAINS STEADY DESPITE UKRAINE CRISIS
BERLIN SECURES ENERGY CONCESSIONS FROM EU
DIAMOND STEPS UP CHARGE INTO AFRICA
Overview
The Madrid stock exchange showed signs of market trust
recovering with the listing of eDreams Odigeo, the
first company to launch an initial public offering since Spain
emerged from recession.
British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners is the
front-runner in a race to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo
, people close to the sale said late Tuesday.
Miner Ferrexpo Plc, which is one of the most
exposed UK-listed companies to Ukraine, said its iron ore
production in Ukraine rose by 1.8 percent in the first three
months despite the political tension created with Russia's over
the annexation of Crimea.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved on Tuesday a
reform of Germany's renewable energy law designed to curb a rise
in the cost of electricity in Europe's biggest economy driven by
the rapid expansion of green power.
Ex-Barclays chief Bob Diamond says it is the
beginning of deals in sub-Saharan Africa, and they would
continue soon after his Africa-focused shell company Atlas Mara
acquired BancABC, a stake in Development Bank of
Rwanda.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)