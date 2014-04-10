April 10 The following are the top stories in
Overview
Russia's biggest steel company Evraz Plc warned
that the crisis in Ukraine could hurt its business in 2014, as
it reported a deepening in losses for last year.
The World Steel Association expects a pick up in
manufacturing in Europe after six years of recession, and has
forecast a 3.1 percent pickup in European steel demand. But
European steel companies, plagued by high energy costs, remain
wary.
A new regulatory study by The Pensions Regulator shows that
employers could be charged 10 times more than competitors for
running final-salary pension schemes.
In one of the biggest corporate criminal cases in Ireland, a
jury cleared former Anglo Irish Bank Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick
of charges associated with loans to family members of the
region's business tycoon Sean Quinn.
Co-op Group's senior board member Lord Paul Myners,
who has been facing criticism over a proposed restructuring of
the group's board, has quit just a week before the group is
scheduled to post its results.
