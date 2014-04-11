April 11 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
RUSSIA'S VTB CHIEF ACCUSES BANK OF ENGLAND OF MEDDLING
KIOSKED TURNS UK NEWS SITES INTO ONLINE SHOPPING CENTRES
RUSSIA PROBLEM RUMBLES ON FOR BP
ETIHAD AND ALITALIA TALKS STALL OVER JOB CUTS
CO-OP BANK TO WITHHOLD BONUSES FROM FORMER EXECUTIVES
Overview
Russia's second-largest bank VTB said the Bank of
England had made demands of its UK subsidiary regarding capital
and liquidity that were "unjust" although it saw no immediate
threat to its business there.
Some UK news websites have begun the use of automatically
embedded advertising service provided by the Finnish start-up
company Kiosked, which charges a commission of sales via these
advertisements, and calls the phenomena the next phase of
ecommerce.
BP Plc's heavy presence in Russia may prove to be a
weakness rather than once considered strength for the oil major
as tensions between the country and Ukraine continue after its
annexation of Crimea.
Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is seeking to become the largest
shareholder in Alitalia, and wants to slice off 12,000 staff of
the Italian national carrier's staff, people with direct
knowledge said.
Britain's Co-operative Bank is expected to cancel millions
of pounds of bonuses to former employees including former Chief
Executive Officer Neville Richardson in an attempt to steer out
of controversy over past misconduct.
