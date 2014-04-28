April 28 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
PFIZER RENEWS BID INTEREST IN ASTRAZENECA
SIEMENS INTERVENES IN GENERAL ELECTRIC'S BID TO ACQUIRE
ALSTOM
DOJ RAISES STAKES IN FOREX PROBE
PREMIER OIL REBUFFS OPHIR ENERGY APPROACH
FURTHER BLOW FOR $50 BLN KASHAGAN OIL PROJECT
Overview
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc could make a
public declaration of its interest in Britain's second-biggest
drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc as early as this week,
according to sources.
French President Francois Hollande gathered ministers on
Sunday to discuss General Electric's bid for French rival
Alstom's energy business, with a separate proposal
from Germany's Siemens on the table.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice have gone to
London to interview individuals as part of their probe into
traders' alleged rigging of foreign exchange rates, three
sources said.
Premier Oil has spurned a secret approach from Ophir
Energy aimed at creating an enlarged oil exploration
and production company with a market capitalisation of over 3
billion pounds.
Kazakhstan's $50 billion Kashagan oil project is likely to
be delayed by two more years while 200 kilometers of pipeline is
replaced, according to the country's minister for economy and
budget planning.
