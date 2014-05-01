May 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
GSK PLAYS DOWN PROSPECT OF WHITE KNIGHT BID FOR ASTRAZENECA
(link.reuters.com/cad98v)
RECKITT BENCKISER NO LONGER IN TALKS TO BUY MERCK UNIT
(link.reuters.com/bad98v)
VIACOM TO BUY CHANNEL 5 FOR 450 MLN STG
(link.reuters.com/xyc98v)
RIO TINTO SUES VALE AND BSGR OVER GUINEA MINE
(link.reuters.com/dad98v)
MICROSOFT'S XBOX ONE TO GO ON SALE IN CHINA
(link.reuters.com/fad98v)
Overview
GlaxoSmithKline's Chief Executive Andrew Witty all
but ruled out a white knight bid for rival drugmaker AstraZeneca
on Wednesday by reiterating scepticism on big takeover
deals in the sector.
Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Durex
condoms and Nurofen, has ended talks to buy Merck's
consumer healthcare unit, paving the way for a rival to land the
business behind Coppertone sun tan lotion.
Media baron Richard Desmond is planning to sell British
broadcaster Channel 5 for 450 million pounds ($759.85 million)
to U.S.-based Viacom, in a move that will see him
receive more than four times his initial investment.
Rio Tinto is taking Vale and BSG
Resources to court, alleging the rival mining groups were part
of a conspiracy to steal its rights to an African iron ore
deposit worth billions of dollars.
Microsoft's Xbox One is going to be the first
foreign games console to be sold in China, after a 14-year ban
on the devices was lifted in January.
($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)