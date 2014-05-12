May 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK FRAUD OFFICE STEPS UP PROBE INTO BARCLAYS' DEALINGS WITH
QATAR
SELF-RULE POLLS ADD TO FEARS OF UKRAINE BREAK-UP
LEGAL EXPERTS LINK FALL IN FRAUD CASES TO SPENDING CUTS
SALE OF SEBIA EXPECTED TO ATTRACT STIFF COMPETITION
EUROPE'S COMPANIES WRITE OFF 360 BLN EUROS IN LATE PAID AND
UNPAID DEBT
Overview
The UK fraud office stepped up its probe into British bank
Barclays Plc's dealings with Qatar and is set to
question Bob Diamond and John Varley, both former chief
executives of the bank.
Two easternmost regions of Ukraine held referendums on
self-rule that some fear could presage a break-up of the
country.
Decreasing resources allocated to fraud-busters such as the
UK's Serious Fraud Office has led to a steep decline in the
number of financial crimes prosecuted in the UK.
Sebia, the French medical diagnostics group owned by private
equity firm Cinven, is ready to be put on the market
for an estimated 1 billion euros.
Late payment or non-payment of bills has forced Europe's
companies to write of debt worth 360 billion euros despite the
pick-up in economic activity in the region.
