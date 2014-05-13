UPDATE 1-AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
May 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
WEST LOOKS TO BROADEN SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
UK MPS SEEK 'CAST IRON' PLEDGE ON ASTRA JOBS
RBS'S CITIZENS FINANCIAL FILES FOR IPO
AT&T CLOSING IN ON NEAR-$50BLN DIRECTV BID
CHAIRMAN OF KPMG'S DUTCH UNIT RESIGNS
Overview
The United States and its leading European allies are mulling wider sanctions on the Russian economy along with a ban on the export of high-tech energy equipment, if Moscow is seen disrupting Ukraine's presidential elections on May 25.
British law makers will demand "cast iron" guarantees from U.S. drug maker Pfizer on jobs and investment for up to 10 years if it buys AstraZeneca.
Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.
AT&T Inc is in active talks to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV and may finalise a deal in the next few weeks that could be worth close to $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The head of KPMG in the Netherlands resigned on Monday, the accounting firm said, less than a month after authorities launched a criminal investigation into alleged tax fraud at a venture it set up to build a new Dutch headquarters. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)
