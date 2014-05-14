May 14 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ED BALLS TELLS CHANCELLOR TO CURB HELP TO BUY TO BOOST
RECOVERY
PFIZER CONCEDES AZ TAKEOVER MEANS CUTS TO JOBS AND R&D
WEB GROUPS BRACE FOR FLOOD OF DATA REQUESTS
GOLDMAN'S TWITTER BANKER JOINS HEDGE FUND
S&P 500 TOUCHES 1,900 FOR FIRST TIME
Overview
Shadow chancellor Ed Balls said the British government
needed to rein in the Help to Buy scheme in London or risked
endangering recovery.
U.S. drug maker Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read
admitted before British lawmakers that a merger with AstraZeneca
would mean job losses and reduced research spending.
U.S. internet giants including Google are
preparing for a plethora of requests from European citizens to
remove sensitive personal information after a landmark ruling by
the European Court of Justice.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc technology investment banker
Anthony Noto, who helped orchestrate Twitter's IPO last
year, is leaving and joining hedge fund Coatue Management.
Weak data releases on both sides of the Atlantic were
largely ignored as a positive session for global equities saw
the S&P 500 break above 1,900 for the first time and European
stocks reach six-year highs.
