BRIEF-Factset acquires Bisam
* Factset acquires Bisam, leading performance measurement provider and risk management thought leader
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAMERON OFFERS SCOTLAND MORE POWERS
FRENCH 'NUCLEAR WEAPON' AGAINST FOREIGN TAKEOVERS SPARKS UK BLAST
UBER LOOKS TO FLAG DOWN A $10 BLN VALUATION
WEALTH GAP IN UK IS UNCHANGED, SAYS REPORT
INVESTORS SHUN STOCKS OVER EUROZONE FEARS
A No vote in September's referendum would open the way for the transfer of more powers to Edinburgh, British Prime Minister David Cameron said as he stepped up his campaign against Scottish independence during a visit to Glasgow.
France's socialist government announced a decree requiring prior state approval for most foreign bids as part of a battle with General Electric over its $13.5 billion deal to buy Alstom's energy business, provoking a sharp clash with the UK over how to deal with controversial foreign corporate acquisitions.
Uber Technologies Inc, which arranges car rides on demand, is in talks to secure a new round of financing from private equity investors that may value the company at more than $10 billion.
Official data released on Thursday cast doubt on claims that the inequality gap is widening after it was revealed that the proportion of wealth owned by the top 10 per cent of UK households has barely changed compared with the years before the recession, and still stands at 44 per cent.
Investors snapped up top tier government bonds as they beat a retreat from stocks on Thursday, after poor eurozone data increased pressure on the European Central Bank to take aggressive action to bolster the region. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.