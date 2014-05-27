REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
May 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ECB CHIEF MARIO DRAGHI WARNS OF THREAT TO EUROZONE RECOVERY
PFIZER ADMITS DEFEAT IN ASTRAZENECA BID
BP SIGNS SHALE DEAL WITH ROSNEFT
ERICSSON WARNS OVER LACK OF NEXT-GENERATION NETWORK INVESTMENT
FOUR IN 10 EUROPEAN CARMAKERS SET TO MISS EMISSIONS TARGET
Overview
ECB president Mario Draghi warned that credit constraints were adding to disinflationary pressures in stressed countries, and said weak lending risks were derailing the eurozone's fledgling recovery.
Drugmaker Pfizer officially dropped its bid for UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Monday, marking a rare failure for the U.S. company that has made a series of large acquisitions until now.
Rosneft and BP Plc signed an agreement to jointly explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia, the first major deal for the state-run Russian oil company since the West imposed sanctions over Ukraine in March.
Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson warned that lack of public sector expenditure in next generation networks was resulting in lessening returns on the development the company made in Europe, which is at the risk of falling behind other regions.
Four of Europe's 10 biggest car manufacturers including General Motors, BMW, Fiat and Hyundai would miss carbon dioxide emission reductions targets, and could face penalty according to an report by think-tank Transport & Environment. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.