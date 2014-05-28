May 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GOOGLE COULD FACE "CYBER COURTS" IN GERMANY OVER PRIVACY RIGHTS

MADRID FAILED TO PROTECT CITIZENS FROM HOUSING CRASH, SAYS REPORT

SFO OPENS CRIMINAL INQUIRY INTO GSK

SIEMENS PREPARING TO MAKE ALSTOM BID

M&G AND ING PUSH INSURANCE CASH INTO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

Overview

Google could face specially created "cyber courts" as Berlin looks at a range of mechanisms to settle disputes concerning individuals seeking to protect their privacy and search engines.

Spanish government failed to protect citizens from recent housing crash because of which many are left with heavy debts, according to a report by Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organization.

Britain's fraud office has launched a formal criminal investigation into GlaxoSmithKline, posing a new challenge to the drugmaker, which already faces claims of bribery in China and four other countries.

Siemens said it was preparing to make an official bid for for Alstom SA, and defeat rival offer by General Electric, in its bid to create two European leaders in power generation and rail.

M&G, the investment unit of Prudential Plc, and ING Investment Management rank among the insurers leading a push in real estate investment as both the companies pump millions into the property market. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)