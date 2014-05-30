May 30 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
GOOGLE BOWS TO EU PRIVACY RULING
DRUGS AND PROSTITUTION ADD 10 BLN STG TO UK ECONOMY
MEDIOBANCA HIRES FORMER BARCLAYS CAPITAL EXECUTIVE
CANZONIERI
JOHN MACK STEPS DOWN FROM ROSNEFT
ITALIAN HEALTH MINISTRY TO SEEK 1.2 BLN EUROS FROM ROCHE AND
NOVARTIS
Overview
Google bowed to European Court of Justice's
decision on the "right to be forgotten", and said the ruling
risked damaging the next generation of internet start-ups and
empowered repressive governments looking to restrict online
communication.
Britain's Office for National Statistics report said that
sales of illegal drugs and sexual services add around 10 billion
pounds ($16.7 billion) to Britain's economic activity each year,
making up just under 1 percent of total economic output.
Mediobanca has appointed former Barclays Capital
executive Francesco Canzonieri as the Italian investment bank
looks to reposition itself in Europe.
John Mack, a former chief executive and chairman of Morgan
Stanley, has decided to leave the board of Russia's top
oil producer, Rosneft, the Kremlin-controlled company
said on Thursday.
The Italian government said it planned to seek 1.2 billion
euros ($1.63 billion) in damages from two of the world's biggest
drug companies - Novartis AG and Roche Holdings
- following a ruling by the country's antitrust
authority that their policies had been detrimental to Italy's
national health service.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
