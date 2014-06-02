June 2 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed a deal worth more
than $350 million with UK biotech company Adaptimmune to develop
cancer drugs.
The owners of German firm Rocket Internet aim to list the
venture capital company behind online brands such as retailer
Zalando for a market valuation of up to 5 billion euros ($6.82
billion), and have hired banks Berenberg, Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan to review a potential listing on the Frankfurt
exchange.
The world's largest hotel operator Hilton Worldwide
is aiming to launch upscale boutique hotels in the United States
and Europe in an attempt to beat competition, and is expected to
make an announcement on Monday.
An investment of 750 million pounds ($1.26 billion) in the
upgrade of its Plant Oxford has led to the BMW Group's Mini
building unit to have most advanced car production techniques
with robotic workers.
Lastminute.com's Brent Hoberman is to return to the stock
market after a nine-year absence with the flotation of Made.com.
Hoberman, the chairman of the online furniture retailer, has
hired a trio of banks to bring it to the public market.
