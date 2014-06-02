June 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE IN ONCOLOGY PUSH WITH $350M UK BIOTECH DEAL

SAMWER BROTHERS EYE 3BN ROCKET FLOTATION

HILTON WORLDWIDE EYES FUTURE IN BOUTIQUE HOTELS

MINI PLANT ARMED WITH FUTURE PROOF ROBOTS TO BEAT OBSOLESCENCE

MADE.COM CONSIDERS IPO AND OPTIONS

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed a deal worth more than $350 million with UK biotech company Adaptimmune to develop cancer drugs.

The owners of German firm Rocket Internet aim to list the venture capital company behind online brands such as retailer Zalando for a market valuation of up to 5 billion euros ($6.82 billion), and have hired banks Berenberg, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan to review a potential listing on the Frankfurt exchange.

The world's largest hotel operator Hilton Worldwide is aiming to launch upscale boutique hotels in the United States and Europe in an attempt to beat competition, and is expected to make an announcement on Monday.

An investment of 750 million pounds ($1.26 billion) in the upgrade of its Plant Oxford has led to the BMW Group's Mini building unit to have most advanced car production techniques with robotic workers.

Lastminute.com's Brent Hoberman is to return to the stock market after a nine-year absence with the flotation of Made.com. Hoberman, the chairman of the online furniture retailer, has hired a trio of banks to bring it to the public market. ($1 = 0.7328 Euros)($1 = 0.5962 British Pounds) (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)