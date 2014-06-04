June 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PARIS TRADE TALKS THREAT OVER US BNP FINE

ICAHN BUYS $50 MLN OF FANNIE-FREDDIE STOCK

PEMEX SELLS BULK OF REPSOL HOLDING

RBS CLAMPS DOWN ON LARGE MORTGAGES

CANACCORD GENUITY QUADRUPLES PROFITS TO $26 MLN IN QUARTER TO MARCH

Overview

France's socialist government warned on Tuesday of potential consequences for transatlantic trade talks if the U.S. pushed ahead with $10 billion-plus sanctions for BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank.

Billionaire Carl Icahn bought about $50 million of common stock in mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on the same day in March that Senators Tim Johnson and Mike Crapo announced reforms to replace the companies with a new model of government support for the U.S. housing market.

Mexican national oil company Pemex has sold most of its holding in Spain's Repsol. The sale of shares for about 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) was revealed in a regulatory filing by Repsol.

State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland became the second British lender to cap large mortgage loans, echoing Lloyds Banking Group's move last month amid rising concerns that the London property market is overheating.

Canaccord Genuity Group, the Canadian investment bank, quadrupled its profits to $25.9 million in the three months to March 31, driven by a rise in advisory and equity capital markets business in the UK and United States. ($1 = 0.7342 euros) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)