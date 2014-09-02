Sept 2 The following are the top stories in the latest edition of the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines GOLDMAN LENT $835 MLN TO BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO BEFORE BAILOUT (on.ft.com/1luheDu) NEW TULLETT PREBON CHIEF EYES ELECTRONIC TRADING PUSH (on.ft.com/1uaiGLP) ANDREA GUERRA LEAVES LUXOTTICA WITH 45 MLN EUR PACKAGE (on.ft.com/1x2uTqp) PHONES 4U LOSES CONTRACT WITH VODAFONE (on.ft.com/1q4tF9z) ILIAD, POTENTIAL PARTNERS IN TALKS FOR LARGER RUN AT T-MOBILE US (on.ft.com/1q3QSso) Overview Goldman Sachs Group Inc gave a $835 million loan to Banco Espirito Santo SA just a month before the Portuguese bank received a bailout. Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon's new chief executive John Phizackerley has hinted at a further push into electronic trading. Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica would pay Andrea Guerra 45 million euros ($59.08 million) in an exit package as he steps down as chief executive. Phones 4U, the mobile phone retailer, announced that key partner Vodafone Group Plc would withdraw its products from the chain next year. French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad is in talks with potential partners to make a fresh joint offer for T-Mobile US Inc. ($1 = 0.7617 euro) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava)