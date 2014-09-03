Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
LUXOTTICA'S LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO EYES ACQUISITIONS ON HIS
RETURN
(on.ft.com/1lxacOj)
BP TRIES TO REMOVE OIL SPILL CLAIMS CHIEF
(on.ft.com/1lGI5MX)
ASTON MARTIN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE IN PUSH TO CATCH
RIVALS
(on.ft.com/1oAT5WN)
DANONE CHIEF RIBOUD SPLITS LEADERSHIP ROLE
(on.ft.com/1nSTSD9)
UBER HIT WITH NATIONWIDE BAN IN GERMANY
(on.ft.com/1sY5l7G)
Overview
Luxury eyewear maker Luxottica Group SpA's founder
and Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio is expected to
pursue acquisitions and wants to double the groups revenue to
more than 14 billion euros ($18.38 billion)in the next decade.
BP Plc asked a U.S. court on Tuesday to fire the
court-appointed lawyer tasked with paying out compensation to
people affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Aston Martin has hired senior Nissan executive Andy
Palmer as its new boss, as the company tries to bridge the gap
with its competitors.
Danone said that Chairman and Chief Executive
Franck Riboud would split his role after 18 years at the helm of
the French yoghurt maker.
A Frankfurt court has issued a temporary injunction against
U.S. car service Uber, saying the company could no longer offer
its phone apps to connect drivers with passengers.
($1 = 0.7616 Euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)