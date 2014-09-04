Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
INSURERS ATTACK BANK OF ENGLAND OVER CAPITAL RULES
(on.ft.com/1r2tiZl)
LVMH AND HERMES SEE BENEFITS IN ENDING LUXURY WAR FEUD
(on.ft.com/1t0X6aK)
VIRGIN ATLANTIC TO BOLSTER U.S. ROUTES IN ATTEMPT TO RETURN
TO PROFIT
(on.ft.com/YcgIjp)
SPIRIT TO OUTLINE PUB BUYING PLANS
(on.ft.com/1A75o3F)
REED ELSEVIER TO BUY SANCTIONS SOFTWARE GROUP FIRCOSOFT FOR
150 MLN EUROS
(on.ft.com/1lIHevf)
Overview
The Association of British Insurers has accused the Bank of
England of driving up the cost of insurance by imposing
unnecessary capital requirements on the sector.
French luxury groups Hermes International SCA and
LVMH reached a truce in a four-year dispute that
began when LVMH began accumulating a large stake in its smaller
rival.
British airline Virgin Atlantic is to beef up its core
transatlantic services and stop flying to Tokyo, Mumbai,
Vancouver and Cape Town, to help it try to reach a level of
profitability.
Spirit Pub Company Plc, known for its pubs such as
Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, will next month
provide details regarding plans to add 400 pubs to its
portfolio.
Anglo-Dutch business information provider Reed Elsevier Plc
has offered to buy FircoSoft for 150 million euros
($197.24 million) marking the company's biggest acquisition till
date.
($1 = 0.7605 Euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)