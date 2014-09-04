Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BP FACES $18 BLN FINE ON NEGLIGENCE RULING
(on.ft.com/1BeldI2)
BARCLAYS TO LAUNCH FINGERVEIN SCANNERS
(on.ft.com/1txc8co)
UK EDGES CLOSER TO MILITARY OPERATIONS AGAINST ISIS
(on.ft.com/1xhvwg9)
GERMANY AND EU HEAD FOR "WAR" OVER MOBILE TERMINATION FEES
(on.ft.com/YfIEmH)
DRAGHI INTERVENTION ON RATES AND BONDS STARTLES MARKETS
(on.ft.com/1o2F0SC)
Overview
A U.S. court has ruled against BP Plc accusing it of
gross negligence and wilful misconduct in the Deepwater Horizon
disaster in 2010 that killed 11 people and caused the world's
largest offshore oil spill, exposing it to fines of up to $18
billion.
Barclays Plc has become the first bank in the
United Kingdom to launch a scanner that identifies customers by
the unique vein patterns in their fingers, as the bank seeks to
ramp up its fight against cyber crime and fraud.
The United Kingdom is moving to scale up its operations
against the ISIL in Iraq after meeting with world leaders and
members of NATO at the NATO summit in Wales and efforts in
Westminster to begin generating support for more intervention.
Germany's telecom regulator and the European Commission are
all set for a "war" over mobile termination fees, which generate
millions of euros for some of Europe's largest cellular
operators.
Mario Draghi startled markets on Thursday cutting interest
rates to a record low and pledging to buy hundreds of billions
of euros of private sector bonds in a dramatic move to save the
eurozone from economic stagnation.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)