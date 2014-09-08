Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EU REJECTS GOOGLE'S ANTITRUST DEAL AGAIN
(on.ft.com/1nGBL3r)
AMAZON TO LAUNCH PHONE IN UK AND GERMANY
(on.ft.com/1pIZL5C)
RUSSIA TO DETER GAS RE-EXPORTS TO UKRAINE
(on.ft.com/1qATaz4)
PRIMARK LAYS OUT U.S. EXPANSION AMBITIONS
(on.ft.com/1qyoa3g)
RYANAIR SIGNALS FRESH EXPANSION WITH $11 BLN DEAL FOR BOEING
737S (on.ft.com/1rwLkmG)
Overview
Google Inc's third version of antitrust deal was
rejected again by the European Union on Monday. The failure of
this four-year probe deals a heavy blow to the commission's
credibility in its highest profile antitrust case since
Microsoft Corp.
Amazon.com Inc plans to launch its Fire mobile
phone in the UK and Germany this month. The company also cut the
price of Fire in the United States to 99 cents from $199.
European Union ambassadors approved new sanctions against
Russia on Monday night that are expected to target the country's
energy companies.
The United Kingdom's biggest apparel retailer Primark said
it plans to open 10 stores in the U.S. by 2016. The company
plans to focus from Baltimore to Boston stretch.
Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Monday it will buy at
least 100 Boeing Co's next-generation short-haul aircraft
for $11 billion. These aircraft have a capacity to seat up to
200 people.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)