Headlines

EU REJECTS GOOGLE'S ANTITRUST DEAL AGAIN

AMAZON TO LAUNCH PHONE IN UK AND GERMANY

RUSSIA TO DETER GAS RE-EXPORTS TO UKRAINE

PRIMARK LAYS OUT U.S. EXPANSION AMBITIONS

RYANAIR SIGNALS FRESH EXPANSION WITH $11 BLN DEAL FOR BOEING 737S

Overview

Google Inc's third version of antitrust deal was rejected again by the European Union on Monday. The failure of this four-year probe deals a heavy blow to the commission's credibility in its highest profile antitrust case since Microsoft Corp.

Amazon.com Inc plans to launch its Fire mobile phone in the UK and Germany this month. The company also cut the price of Fire in the United States to 99 cents from $199.

European Union ambassadors approved new sanctions against Russia on Monday night that are expected to target the country's energy companies.

The United Kingdom's biggest apparel retailer Primark said it plans to open 10 stores in the U.S. by 2016. The company plans to focus from Baltimore to Boston stretch.

Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Monday it will buy at least 100 Boeing Co's next-generation short-haul aircraft for $11 billion. These aircraft have a capacity to seat up to 200 people. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)