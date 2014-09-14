Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Silicon Valley's top executives and investors have agreed that the U.S. tech industry has failed to appreciate the growing global concern over its record on online privacy and security and must act immediately to prevent deeper damage to its image.

SABMiller Plc made a preliminary offer for rival brewer Heineken that was rejected by its controlling shareholders. This deal would have brought the two companies together and helped SABMiller resist a takeover bid from rival Anheuser-Busch InBev

After many years in which dealmakers have been standing firmly in the shadows of their profit-churning trading colleagues, a resurgent market for takeovers and public listings has fostered bigger pay cheques for advisory bankers.

Former chief executive of BP Plc, Tony Hayward, warned that U.S. and EU sanctions against Moscow are threatening to turn around and bite the West by hindering global oil supplies and driving up prices in coming years.

Eike Batista, a Brazilian business magnate, was accused of market manipulation, and prosecutors sought to freeze millions of dollars worth of properties that he had transferred to his family. The accusations were part of a criminal action against Batista, whose empire collapsed last year in Latin America's largest bankruptcy, with prosecutors attempting to take hold of 1.5 billion Brazilian reais ($641.30 million) in assets.

(1 US dollar = 2.3390 Brazilian reais)