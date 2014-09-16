Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines ALIBABA LIFTS IPO RANGE TO $66-$68 (on.ft.com/1uEhD72)

CALPERS PULLS OUT OF 'COSTLY' HEDGE FUNDS (on.ft.com/1t1aoqm)

CONOCO PUTS NORTH SEA STAKE ON THE BLOCK (on.ft.com/1r0JPkS) GOOGLE PRESSED TO REVEAL SEARCH FORMULA (on.ft.com/1qGkM7f)

MINECRAFT COULD CHANGE THE GAME FOR XBOX (on.ft.com/1oRCD5L)

Overview

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has considerably boosted the amount it plans to raise in its listing on Friday to $66 to $68 after high investor demand in the Chinese e-commerce company.

The largest U.S public pension fund Calpers said it plans to terminate its hedge fund programme, due to a severe blow to a sector that has brought increasing scepticism over its returns. At a time when the future of North Sea oil has become a significant battleground on account of the debate on Scottish independence, ConocoPhillips, the U.S. energy group is looking to sell its stake in the United Kingdom's largest oilfield. Berlin is pushing Google Inc to disclose the details of the search engine company's secret formula that has allowed it to monopolise web search in Europe, in a move that is likely to be welcomed by competitors and firmly repelled by the U.S tech company.

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's plans to buy Swedish games company Minecraft for $2.5 billion, his first big acquisition, was probably not what the investors at Wall Street had in mind when they were looking for a statement about Nadella's plans for his company.