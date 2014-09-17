(Corrects item on Rolls-Royce to say the deal is with Rolls-Royce, not Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc)

Headlines

AIRBUS TO STREAMLINE DEFENCE AND SPACE DIVISION THROUGH DISPOSALS (on.ft.com/ZoDxRj) OPERATORS IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE PHONES 4U (on.ft.com/1t9xzim) COURT LIFTS BAN ON UBER IN GERMANY (on.ft.com/1mcbKO6) HONG KONG TYCOON PLACES RECORD $20 MLN ORDER FOR 30 ROLLS-ROYCES (on.ft.com/1qdiA0O)

UK PENSION FUND CRITICISES HEDGE FUND FEES (on.ft.com/1u4j0KN) Overview

Airbus Group said on Tuesday it would sell its non-core businesses with revenues of more than 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) to focus on its defence and space division on military aircraft, missiles and satellites.

Mobile operators EE and Vodafone Group Plc which withdrew their business with Phones 4u last few weeks are in talks individually with the administrator to acquire parts of Phones 4u's business, including some of its stores, employees and shares across Britain.

The Frankfurt regional court reversed a countrywide ban on Uber's ride-sharing service in Germany, saying the taxi drivers had waited too long before seeking an emergency injunction.

Hong Kong business tycoon Stephen Hung has made an order to purchase 30 Rolls-Royce motor vehicles for $20 million to ferry guests at his new Macau gaming complex.

A British public pension fund has criticised hedge fund fees as unjustifiable, adding to industry tensions a day after California-based public pension fund Calpers said it had terminated its hedge fund programme.

