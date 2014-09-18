Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines CAPITAL SHORTFALLS LIKELY TO EMERGE FROM UNPRECEDENTED ECB PROBE (on.ft.com/1rbUZ6i) BUG IN APPLE HEALTHKIT HITS IOS 8 LAUNCH (on.ft.com/1uacXo9) BANKS' VAT BILLS SET TO SOAR AFTER EUROPE COURT RULING (on.ft.com/1mcAhCT)

U.S. WARNS OF FURTHER INSIDER TRADING CHARGES (on.ft.com/1sqOAQV)

WELLS FARGO EASES LENDING REQUIREMENTS FOR APARTMENT PURCHASES (on.ft.com/1ASCkgx)

Overview

A European Central Bank led probe of the euro area banking sector has been billed as a once-and-for-all opportunity to kill the impending crisis of confidence that is hindering lending in the region.

A bug in HealthKit, Apple Inc's new health and fitness tracking software app, threatened to overshadow the launch of the company's new iOS 8 iPhone operating system on Wednesday. Many app developers found that their apps had been removed from Apple's App Store due to the unspecified bug.

Banks and insurers in Europe are bracing for extra value added tax bills that could run into billions of euros after an unexpected ruling by the European Court of Justice over a dispute between Skandia America Corporation and the Swedish tax authority.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday made its strongest warning yet to corporate America, signalling that it is preparing charges against individuals while also asking Congress to increase rewards for the co-operation of insiders. Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, said it would simplify lending requirements for people buying certain types of homes - a move to ramp up new mortgage lending. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)