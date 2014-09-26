Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
SINGAPORE'S GIC POISED TO BUY LARGE RAC STAKE
(on.ft.com/1mvzVXO)
EU BANK WATCHDOG SET FOR CLASH WITH CITY OVER BONUS CAP SIDESTEP
(on.ft.com/YenNiF)
LLOYDS TO SELL 11.5 PCT STAKE IN TSB
(on.ft.com/1vkPIsj)
BILLIONAIRE AGARWAL TO HAND OVER HIS FORTUNE TO CHARITY
(on.ft.com/1uKtNtX)
AIR FRANCE-KLM HALTS EXPANSION OF BUDGET AIRLINE IN BID TO END
STRIKE
(on.ft.com/1u2z8Po)
CHARLES STANLEY CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO STEP DOWN
(on.ft.com/1mvxqov)
AIRBUS BEGINS TEST FLIGHTS ON REVAMPED A320NEO
(on.ft.com/1pf9JMW)
Overview
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to buy almost
half of RAC's stake from private equity firm Carlyle Group
. The deal would value the company at about 2 billion
pounds ($3.26 billion) including debt.
The European Union's banking regulator is planning next month to
clamp down on pay policies that are designed to sidestep the
EU's incoming bonus cap, according to sources familiar with the
regulator's draft recommendations.
Lloyds Banking Group is to sell an 11.5 percent stake
in TSB Banking Group Plc, nabbing the expiry of a
lock-up period and Scotland's increased possibility to raise
about 160 million pounds in future.
Anil Agarwal, the billionaire controller of Vedanta Resources
Plc, plans to give 75 percent of his wealth to charity.
It is unclear whether Agarwal would relinquish control over
Vedanta.
Air France-KLM has shelved its plans to develop a
low-cost airline across Europe as the Franco-Dutch group aims to
end the 11-day pilots' strike that has cost the company about
200 million euros ($255.04 million).
David Howard, chief executive officer of British stockbroker
Charles Stanley Group Plc, is stepping down to comply
with new regulations of the EU capital requirements directive
for financial groups, which requires the company to separate the
roles of chairman and CEO.
Airbus Group's single-aisle passenger jet A320neo,
which was upgraded to a more fuel efficient version, flew for
its maiden flight above Toulouse in France on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6129 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 0.7842 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)