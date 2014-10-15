Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SOFTBANK BUYS STREAMING GROUP DRAMAFEVER

(on.ft.com/11l0qGj)

THREE MORE TESCO MANAGERS TO STEP ASIDE

(on.ft.com/1xQnQhk)

EE TO ACQUIRE FINAL PART OF PHONES 4U

(on.ft.com/1z8Kvd0)

TCI INVITED ON BOARD SPAIN AIRPORTS SELL-OFF

(on.ft.com/ZCSpLv)

Overview

Japanese telecommunications company Softbank Corp said it would acquire video streaming service DramaFever, known for its Korean television shows and movies.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc has removed another three employees from their jobs as it continues to probe a 250 million stg ($400 million) profit overstatement.

Britain's mobile operator EE said it would acquire Phones 4U mobile business. EE is expected to pay less than 5 million stg for this deal.

Spain will sell a 21 percent stake in its state-owned airports operator Aena to Corporacion Financiera Alba SA , Ferrovial SA and British investment fund the Children's Investment Fund, Aena's holding company Enaire said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)