Overview
Japanese telecommunications company Softbank Corp
said it would acquire video streaming service DramaFever, known
for its Korean television shows and movies.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc has removed
another three employees from their jobs as it continues to
probe a 250 million stg ($400 million) profit overstatement.
Britain's mobile operator EE said it would acquire Phones 4U
mobile business. EE is expected to pay less than 5 million stg
for this deal.
Spain will sell a 21 percent stake in its state-owned
airports operator Aena to Corporacion Financiera Alba SA
, Ferrovial SA and British investment fund the
Children's Investment Fund, Aena's holding company Enaire said
on Tuesday.
