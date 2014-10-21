Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the latest edition of the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines: MARK CARNEY LAUNCHES REVIEW AFTER BOE PAYMENT SYSTEM CRASH (on.ft.com/1CNauDn) EUROSCEPTICS, UKIP SET TRAP FOR CAMERON ON MIGRANTS PLEDGE (on.ft.com/1x27YHq) DIDCOT POWER PLANT FIRE CUTS UK GENERATING CAPACITY (on.ft.com/1t3qUXD) ABBVIE HITS AT TREASURY AS SHIRE DEAL DIES (on.ft.com/1x2emys) OVERVIEW: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney launched an independent review on Monday into what is the worst disruption of Britain's banking payment system in seven years. British Prime Minister David Cameron is under pressure by members of his own Conservative party and harried by the anti-EU UK Independence party to formulate a policy to tackle the issue of curbing immigration - and fast. However, as the rest of Europe is in no mood to rip up the rules that allow freedom of movement within the European Union, the British prime minister risks angering everyone while pleasing no one. An overnight fire at one of UK's biggest power stations has cut capacity to generate electricity, however the government on Monday insisted that there was no risk of blackouts during winter. The head of U.S.-based pharma company AbbVie Inc, which had dropped its support last week for a $55 billion takeover of UK drugmaker Shire PLC, blamed the U.S. Treasury for destroying the deal as both the companies took the final step to nullify the deal. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)