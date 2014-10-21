Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines:
MARK CARNEY LAUNCHES REVIEW AFTER BOE PAYMENT SYSTEM CRASH
EUROSCEPTICS, UKIP SET TRAP FOR CAMERON ON MIGRANTS PLEDGE
DIDCOT POWER PLANT FIRE CUTS UK GENERATING CAPACITY
ABBVIE HITS AT TREASURY AS SHIRE DEAL DIES
OVERVIEW:
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney launched an independent
review on Monday into what is the worst disruption of Britain's
banking payment system in seven years.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is under pressure by
members of his own Conservative party and harried by the anti-EU
UK Independence party to formulate a policy to tackle the issue
of curbing immigration - and fast. However, as the rest of
Europe is in no mood to rip up the rules that allow freedom of
movement within the European Union, the British prime minister
risks angering everyone while pleasing no one.
An overnight fire at one of UK's biggest power stations has
cut capacity to generate electricity, however the government on
Monday insisted that there was no risk of blackouts during
winter.
The head of U.S.-based pharma company AbbVie Inc,
which had dropped its support last week for a $55 billion
takeover of UK drugmaker Shire PLC, blamed the U.S.
Treasury for destroying the deal as both the companies took the
final step to nullify the deal.
