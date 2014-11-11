Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
QUINDELL SUFFERS SHARE DEAL CONTROVERSY
(on.ft.com/1ugDW4k)
SERCO PLANS 550 MLN POUND RIGHTS ISSUE
(on.ft.com/1wMBnYv)
TRANSFERWISE CLOSES IN ON $1 BLN VALUATION
(on.ft.com/1tVUWvk)
LONMIN CHIEF OUTLINES COST-CUTTING PLANS
(on.ft.com/1stLXh0)
Overview
British IT outsourcer and consultancy Quindell finds
itself is a fresh controversy after its chairman, Robert Terry,
revealed that he sold more than 7 million pounds (US$11 million)
in company stock despite claiming that he had been buying
shares.
British outsourcer Serco Group PLC cut its profit
outlook for the fourth time this year after writing off about
1.5 bln pounds. The company also turned to its investors to
raise as much as 550 mln pounds via a rights issue.
Financial technology company TransferWise is close to
securing a $50 million investment from U.S. venture capital firm
Sequoia Capital, valuing the London-based startup at about $1
bln.
South African platinum producer Lonmin said it will
cut its investment plans, after five months of strike reduced
its expected annual production by a third. Capital expenditure
for this year will be $250 mln vs $400 mln as previously
outlined.
(1 US dollar = 0.6310 British pound)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)