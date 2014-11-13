Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

G4S UNIT SALE ENDS GUANTÁNAMO BAY DUTIES

RIGGING SCANDAL COSTS SIX BANKS $4.3 BLN

TOP EXECUTIVES CALL FOR AIRPORTS DECISION

AMAZON TO TEST DRONES IN CAMBRIDGE

Overview

The sale of G4S' U.S. government solutions unit will free the company of its Guantanamo Bay duties. The world's largest security company put the division up for sale since the U.S. government barred it from having any control over its U.S. activities because it is a non-American company.

Six major banks from the United States and United Kingdom have been fined $4.3 billion for their role in a foreign exchange rate-rigging scandal. Regulators fined UBS AG , Citi, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of America, although Barclays pulled out of settlement talks, saying it was seeking "a more general co-ordinated settlement" with other regulators.

In a letter to the Financial Times, Britain's top 50 business figures have appealed to the country's political parties to commit to take a quick decision on airport expansion plans in their election manifesto, ahead of the due general elections next year.

U.S. retailer Amazon.com is planning to test delivery drones for its Prime Air service in Cambridge, as it kicks off its research operations in Britain. The Seattle-based company has advertised seeking flight test engineers with at least five years of aviation experience, either civilian or military.