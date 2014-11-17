BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
TalkTalk and Telefonica UK to launch mobile service
Cameron set to donate £650m to 'green climate fund'
Cameron warns on global economy as G20 acts on growth
MPs call for pay penalties to apply to more bankers
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has struck a mobile services deal with Telefonica UK to launch the services over its network as the group looks to grow the market for so-called "quad play" services bundling TV, broadband and fixed and mobile telecoms.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to donate 650 million pounds ($1.02 billion) to a global "green climate fund" this week, that could risk criticism from some Conservative MPs and the UK Independence party.
David Cameron warned the risk of another global recession at the end of the G20 summit in Brisbane, saying the "red warning lights are once again flashing on the dashboard of the global economy".
More bankers should be subjected to a tougher pay regime by the regulators, including bonus clawbacks, MPs who sat on the parliamentary commission on banking standards argued in a report published on Monday.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.