Headlines
Lord Browne to step down as PM's top business person
(on.ft.com/1xyth7y)
UK military switch to smartphones and iPads
(on.ft.com/1uHadl8)
Rob Terry ousted from Quindell
(on.ft.com/1t0jNeP)
Forex trade body ACI suggests shift to exchange-based
dealing
(on.ft.com/11wQdqH)
Overview
Former BP PLC chief Lord Browne will step down as the
UK government's most senior business person in Whitehall,
halfway through his second term.
British soldiers will be able to use their own smartphones
in the line of duty for the first time, while pilots will be
carrying iPads as part of a overhaul of digital security
measures by defence chiefs.
Insurance claims processor Quindell PLC has
responded to months of turmoil by ejecting Rob Terry, its
founder and chairman, in a dramatic attempt to revive investor
confidence.
Marshall Bailey, president of the ACI Financial Markets
Association, has admitted that a shift to regulated,
exchange-based trading may be advantageous after the recent
rate-rigging scandal.
