Nov 21 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Farage predicts Ukip by-election victory
(on.ft.com/1qCFUN8)
Osborne gives up on challenge to bank bonus cap
(on.ft.com/1p47rWp)
Mayor of London caught up in U.S. tax dispute
(on.ft.com/1qCIcfd)
Ineos announces $1 bln push into quest for U.K. shale gas
(on.ft.com/11zYZmI)
Overview
UK Independence party leader Nigel Farage said his party was
going to win the seat in the Rochester and Strood by-election on
Thursday night as the Tories braced themselves for a possible
upheaval in the wake of the election of Ukip's second member of
parliament.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne on Thursday night
withdrew his bid to overturn the EU banker bonus cap, saying he
would focus on reforming global rules on pay rather than wasting
more money on a hopeless lawsuit.
Boris Johnson, the Conservative mayor of London, admitted to
being pursued by the US authorities for an unpaid tax demand.
Swiss chemicals group Ineos has entered the race to develop
UK reserves of shale gas, announcing its plans on Thursday to
spend $1 billion on exploration in coming years.
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Alan Crosby)