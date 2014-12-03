Dec 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Steven Murphy, the chief executive of Christie's, will step down at the end of this year, the London-based auction house said on Tuesday, following a record run of sales.

* British insurer Aviva Plc agreed terms on Tuesday for a 5.2 billion pound ($8.13 billion) all-share takeover of rival Friends Life, the largest deal between UK companies in more than six years.

* Lloyds Banking Group has sold a 1.6-billion-pound ($2.50 billion) portfolio of Irish mortgages to Goldman Sachs and CarVal, a private equity group, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

* Sanofi has entered exclusive talks to transfer its Toulouse research and development site to German rival Evotec, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday. Sanofi will pay Evotec a minimum of 250 million euros ($309.73 million) over the next five years.

