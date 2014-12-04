Dec 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Ex-Diageo chief Paul Walsh lined up to be F1 chairman

* Autumn Statement 2014: UK 'Google tax' targets multinationals

* Airbus defence arm's offices raided in German probe

* Bank of Russia resumes rouble intervention

Overview

* Paul Walsh, who was previously the chief executive of Diageo Plc, is being lined up to become the chairman of Formula One board and a meeting is being scheduled for early next week to discuss the matter.

* Britain plans to introduce a tax called Google Tax to target profits of multinational companies which arise from business activity in the UK that are "artificially shifted" abroad.

* Munich prosecutors are carrying out an investigation at Airbus' defence unit over alleged corruption linked to contracts with Romania and Saudi Arabia, they said on Wednesday. Prosecutors searched offices on suspicion that bribes were paid to enable the company to obtain contracts worth 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

* The Russian central bank spent $700 million to help the rouble on Monday. This is its first intervention in support since the currency was allowed to float freely last month. After the data came out, the rouble continued its fall against the dollar after opening almost flat. ($1 = 0.8125 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)