Headlines
* Commerzbank U.S. settlement set to top $1 bln
* Court favours investors in Deutsche Telekom IPO dispute
* Airbus plays down fears over A380 future
* Norway cuts interest rates to record low
Overview
* Commerzbank AG is in talks with U.S. authorities
to resolve allegations which accuses the bank of breaking
anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. The talks involve a
payment of more than $1 billion in fines - at least $400 million
more than previously thought.
* Germany's supreme court ruled that Deutsche Telekom
had misled potential shareholders over its flotation
prospectus, a move that was welcomed by the lawyers representing
investors who are seeking 80 million euros in compensation.
* Airbus Group shares fell for a second day as the
company tried to reassure its investors about the future of the
A380 project and the groups financial prospects in the medium
and long term period.
* Norway's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and
said it could ease policy further because lower oil prices are
hurting the economy's growth prospects.
