Headlines

* Commerzbank U.S. settlement set to top $1 bln

* Court favours investors in Deutsche Telekom IPO dispute

* Airbus plays down fears over A380 future

* Norway cuts interest rates to record low

Overview

* Commerzbank AG is in talks with U.S. authorities to resolve allegations which accuses the bank of breaking anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. The talks involve a payment of more than $1 billion in fines - at least $400 million more than previously thought.

* Germany's supreme court ruled that Deutsche Telekom had misled potential shareholders over its flotation prospectus, a move that was welcomed by the lawyers representing investors who are seeking 80 million euros in compensation.

* Airbus Group shares fell for a second day as the company tried to reassure its investors about the future of the A380 project and the groups financial prospects in the medium and long term period.

* Norway's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and said it could ease policy further because lower oil prices are hurting the economy's growth prospects.

