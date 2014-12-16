Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
VICE EYES 2015 'DEAL SPREE' AND IPO PLANS
GOOGLE UNDER THREAT OF 15 MLN EUROS FINE
AUDIOBOOM STRIKES CONTENT DEAL WITH AUDIBLE
BANK OF CYPRUS SHARES TO RESUME TRADING
Overview
Youth-focused digital content company Vice Media will go
ahead with a "deal spree" in 2015, and if market conditions
remain favourable, it may also go ahead with an initial public
offering, Chief Executive Shane Smith said.
European regulator Dutch Data Protection Agency may slap
Google with a 15 million euro ($18.66 million) fine
for usage and storage of personal data. The regulator demanded
that the Mountain View headquartered-company ask for unambiguous
consent for using users' personal data between its services like
Google Maps and YouTube.
UK-based company Audioboom has struck a deal with
Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon, to offer audiobook
snippets. Audioboom, which distributes audio content for media
organisations like BBC and Reuters, will receive upfront payment
for any new users registering with Audible through the platform
and a percentage of the online retail sales.
Bank of Cyprus' shares are set to resume trading,
22 months after the lender was rattled by a financial crisis
that struck the mediterranean country.
($1 = 0.8037 euros)
