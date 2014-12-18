Dec 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PHONE DEAL TO GIVE 90 PCT OF UK MOBILE COVER

TREASURY EYES 3 BLN STG LLOYDS STAKE SELL-OFF

XL IN TALKS TO BUY LLOYD'S INSURER CATLIN

SONY SCRAPS FILM RELEASE ON HACKER THREAT

UK's four major mobile operators have agreed on a deal with the government to provide mobile coverage to 90 percent of the region's geography by 2017. Sajid Javid, the culture secretary, said the deal would eliminate poor coverage, which plagues more than a fifth of the country.

UK's chancellor George Osborne said the government will reduce its holding in the Lloyds Banking Group from 25 percent to 20 percent hoping to raise 3 billion pounds ($4.67 billion).

Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, said it received a takeover offer from New York-listed XL Group, valuing the company at 2.6 billion pounds.

Sony Pictures has decided not to release its controversial comedy film "The Interview," after threats of a terror attack prompted America's five biggest movie chains to decide against screening the film. ($1 = 0.6420 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)