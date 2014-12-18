Dec 18 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
PHONE DEAL TO GIVE 90 PCT OF UK MOBILE COVER
(on.ft.com/1v15sQi)
TREASURY EYES 3 BLN STG LLOYDS STAKE SELL-OFF
(on.ft.com/13dBHUv)
XL IN TALKS TO BUY LLOYD'S INSURER CATLIN
(on.ft.com/1xrLwvR)
SONY SCRAPS FILM RELEASE ON HACKER THREAT
(on.ft.com/1GtLYLe)
Overview
UK's four major mobile operators have agreed on a deal with
the government to provide mobile coverage to 90 percent of the
region's geography by 2017. Sajid Javid, the culture secretary,
said the deal would eliminate poor coverage, which plagues more
than a fifth of the country.
UK's chancellor George Osborne said the government will
reduce its holding in the Lloyds Banking Group from 25
percent to 20 percent hoping to raise 3 billion pounds ($4.67
billion).
Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the biggest syndicate
in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, said it received a
takeover offer from New York-listed XL Group, valuing the
company at 2.6 billion pounds.
Sony Pictures has decided not to release its controversial
comedy film "The Interview," after threats of a terror attack
prompted America's five biggest movie chains to decide against
screening the film.
($1 = 0.6420 pounds)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)