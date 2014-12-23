Dec 22 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ALSTOM TO PAY RECORD $772M FOR BRIBERY
OCWEN CHAIRMAN TO RESIGN IN SETTLEMENT
WATCHDOG HITS PWC WITH TWO PROBES
RANGERS' SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RIGHTS ISSUE
Overview
French group Alstom SA has pleaded guilty to
paying $75 million in bribes to government officials in various
parts of the world and has agreed to pay $772.3 million in fines
to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Bill Erbey, Chairman of Ocwen Financial has agreed
to resign and pay $150 million as part of a settlement to end a
multi-year legal fight with New York's Department of Financial
Services.
The Financial Reporting Council, UK's accountancy regulator,
said it has initiated two separate probes into
PriceWaterhouseCoopers related to its clients Barclays
and Tesco. The watchdog said it will
investigate preparation, approval and PwC's audit of Tesco's
financial statements for the retailer's past three financial
years.
Scottish football club Rangers' financial troubles will not
go away anytime soon as the board failed to persuade
shareholders to back a rights issue, which leaves the
beleaguered football club in dire need of funds going into the
next year.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)