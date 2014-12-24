Dec 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
SONY TO SHOW 'INTERVIEW' IN SOME CINEMAS
(on.ft.com/1wDte9q)
TOP TRUCKMAKERS OPERATED CARTEL, SAYS EU
(on.ft.com/1A260Ln)
APPLE-LED ROCKSTAR SELLS PHONE PATENTS IN $900 MLN DEAL
(on.ft.com/1xJqjxm)
SIKA INVESTORS TRY TO THWART SAINT-GOBAIN
(on.ft.com/1wiDej9)
Overview
Sony Pictures said it will release its controversial film
'The Interview' in a select number of theatres on Christmas
after going back on its original plan following threats from a
hacker group.
Top European truckmakers including Volvo, Daimler
AG and Iveco operated a cartel for 14 years to delay
the progress of emissions-related technology, the Financial
Times reported citing leaked European Commission documents.
Rockstar, an intellectual property consortium led by Apple
and Microsoft, has decided to end its legal
battles with Samsung, LG and other smartphone
manufacturers by selling its mobile patents for $900 mln to
patent management company RPX.
A group of minority shareholders led by activist group Ethos
made a last-ditch effort to save Saint Gobain from
buying its rival Sika. The shareholders filed a motion
to remove a clause in Sika's articles of association that
enables Saint-Gobain to gain control of Sika, without having to
make an offer to the minority shareholders.
