CAMERON HINTS AT EARLY REFERENDUM ON EU MEMBERSHIP

NHS CHIEF WARNS OF 'PUBLIC BACKLASH' OVER SPENDING

PARTIES TRADE BLOWS AS BATTLE LINES ARE DRAWN

UK AND NORWAY NEAR DEAL TO BUILD SUBSEA POWER CABLE

Overview

British Prime Minister David Cameron suggested a Conservative government could bring forward a popular vote on Britain's European Union membership, indicating the prime minister does not want the question of Europe to influence a second term in government.

The next government will risk a "public backlash" unless it is able to support annual funding increases for the health service, head of England's National Health Service Simon Stevens said.

Britain's political leaders will on Monday embark on a four-month general election campaign, as the three main political parties set out their proposals in what could be the tightest and most unpredictable race since the 1970s.

Norway is close to agreeing to a deal with the UK to invest 2 billion euros ($2.39 billion) to build a 700-kilometre (434.96 miles) underwater power line that would allow the UK to import hydroelectric power as Britain tries to solve the squeeze on its fragile generating capacity.

