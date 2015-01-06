Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British bank Lloyds Banking Group PLC is seeking a waiver on one of the key measures of the UK's new ringfencing regime for its ringfenced entity to have a different board of directors to that of its parent group, as the country's big banks take prepare for submission of their plans to protect ordinary customers from the banks' risky activities.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with David Cameron in Downing Street on Wednesday as part of a UK visit that is expected to set out her limits for helping the British prime minister renegotiate Britain's relationship with Europe.

Finance minister George Osborne cast the UK general election as a choice between "competence and chaos," as the Conservatives began a four-month offence against the Labour claiming that the opposition party has almost 21 billion pounds ($32.05 billion) of unfunded spending plans.

Scottish football club Rangers confirmed it had received an offer from American financier Robert Sarver to take control of the ailing company that owns it.

($1 = 0.6552 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)