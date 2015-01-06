Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP SEEKS KEY RINGFENCING RULE EXEMPTION
(on.ft.com/1BBgD6a)
MERKEL VISIT TO LAY OUT EXTENT OF HELP ON EU
(on.ft.com/1IihKKe)
UK CHANCELLOR TAKES AIM AT LABOUR SPENDING PLANS
(on.ft.com/1ytY7yQ)
U.S. BUSINESSMAN MAKES TAKEOVER APPROACH FOR RANGERS
(on.ft.com/1Fd7zup)
Overview
British bank Lloyds Banking Group PLC is seeking a
waiver on one of the key measures of the UK's new ringfencing
regime for its ringfenced entity to have a different board of
directors to that of its parent group, as the country's big
banks take prepare for submission of their plans to protect
ordinary customers from the banks' risky activities.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with David
Cameron in Downing Street on Wednesday as part of a UK visit
that is expected to set out her limits for helping the British
prime minister renegotiate Britain's relationship with Europe.
Finance minister George Osborne cast the UK general election
as a choice between "competence and chaos," as the Conservatives
began a four-month offence against the Labour claiming that the
opposition party has almost 21 billion pounds ($32.05 billion)
of unfunded spending plans.
Scottish football club Rangers confirmed it had received an
offer from American financier Robert Sarver to take control of
the ailing company that owns it.
($1 = 0.6552 pounds)
