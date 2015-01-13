Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

NMP CONSORTIUM POISED TO LOSE SELLAFIELD CLEAN-UP CONTRACT

(on.ft.com/1y5FAt9)

DAVID CAMERON CALLS FOR UK TO PLAN RESPONSE TO PARIS-STYLE ATTACK

(on.ft.com/1DC9pDo)

RAILWAY REPORT REKINDLES ROW OVER BREAK-UP

(on.ft.com/1u0LGd4)

NHS TO STOP FUNDING 16 CANCER TREATMENTS

(on.ft.com/1u0M3nV)

Overview

Britain's ministers are expected to terminate an industrial consortium of a lucrative management contract to clean up Sellafield, western Europe's largest nuclear waste site, in an unexpected blow to its members.

British Prime Minster David Cameron suggested intelligence chiefs should be granted sweeping new powers in the wake of last week's attacks in Paris, reigniting the debate about access to individuals' communications by intelligence chiefs.

Findings by Network Rail suggest that the failures by private contractors were among the key reasons for the UK's Christmas travel chaos, reopening the row over the fragmented management of Britain's railways.

Several cancer medicines will not be available to new patients through the Britain's state-funded National Health Service starting in March as authorities battle to control the cost of treatment. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Ken Wills)