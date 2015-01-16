Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ED MILIBAND BLAMES ELECTORAL ROLL 'SCANDAL' ON COALITION
REFORM
(on.ft.com/1DIZ4FM)
US AND UK AGENTS TO WAGE CYBER WAR GAMES ON CITY OF LONDON
(on.ft.com/1E5LZnf)
ENGLISH ARCHBISHOPS ATTACK GOVERNMENT OVER RISING INEQUALITY
(on.ft.com/1y3ixNV)
CITY WOMEN CALL FOR QUOTAS TO COMBAT SEXISM
(on.ft.com/1CsXCUf)
Overview
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, Ed Miliband
blamed the disappearance of about one million people, largely
students and the young, from the electoral roll since reforms
last year as a "democratic scandal" on coalition reforms under
which universities can no longer block-register students living
in halls of residence.
Mock cyber attacks on the Bank of England and
other commercial banks in London and New York will be carried
out this year by British and US agents as part of tests on
critical infrastructure.
The UK coalition government faces a scathing attack by the
Church of England less than four months before the general
election. On Rock or Sand? Firm Foundations for Britain's
Future, a book edited by the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu,
argues that the relentless pursuit of economic growth has led to
cities outside of London being "cast aside", leaving the poorest
in a "vicious circle of decline".
The leading women of London are calling for quotas for the
promotion of female executives in a move that comes amidst
evidence that the tally of women senior managers across the
British capital has stagnated below 20 per cent.
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Diane Craft)