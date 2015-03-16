UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
TOTAL PUTS NORTH SEA GAS STAKE ON BLOCK
TONY BLAIR POISED TO STEP BACK FROM MIDDLE EAST QUARTET
MALIN AIMS TO RAISE 300 MLN EUROS WITH IPO
Overview
French oil major Total is putting up a stake for auction in one of the UK's natural gasfields, in a move that could be the first of a string of deals in the North Sea.
Tony Blair is relinquishing his post as the envoy for the Middle East Quartet to take a different role in the peace negotiations, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.
Life sciences company Malin, backed by British fund manager Neil Woodford and Irish state's new strategic investment fund, aims to raise about 300 million euros in an intial public offering which will be completed within days.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
