British advertising group WPP has teamed up with General Atlantic to bid for a majority of stake in Dunnhumby, the customer data business put up for sale by Tesco. In January, Tesco's Chief Executive Dave Lewis said the retailer had appointed Goldman Sachs to find options for Dunnhumby, which could fetch between 1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) and 2 billion pounds, according to analysts.

The board of Ryanair Holdings Plc has approved plans to start a transatlantic airline, with some one-way tickets costing 10 pounds. The service could commence in four to five years if Ryanair could reach a deal with either Airbus or Boeing to buy long-haul aircraft.

Banco de Madrid has filed for bankruptcy in less than a week after it was accused by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of having relations with Banca Privada d'Andorra for money laundering for Chinese, Russian and Venezuelan interests.

British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc is considering selling its business in Latin America as part of a broad restructuring plan. ($1 = 0.6747 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)