March 19 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
HOLCIM BOARD TO MEET TO DECIDE WHETHER TO SALVAGE LAFARGE
DEAL
(on.ft.com/193cDTa)
UBER HIT BY RIDE-SHARING INJUNCTION IN GERMANY
(on.ft.com/1BzCWas)
GENERAL MOTORS TO HALT OPEL DRIVE INTO RUSSIA
(on.ft.com/1H3yLM2)
Overview
Holcim board on Wednesday met with French rival
Lafarge seeking to save their 40 billion euro ($43.31
billion) merger deal. Heated discussions between the two
companies continued over who would lead the combined company,
people familiar with the matter said.
Germany has banned a nationwide service of Uber's online
ride-hailing service UberPop on Wednesday declaring the use of
unlicensed cab drivers and said Uber will face fines up to
250,000 euros each time it operates the service in the country.
General Motors will pull the plug on European Opel
brand ride from Russia and shut its St Petersburg plant, in a
move to cut losses in the crisis-hit country. Declining oil
prices and pressure from western sanctions have weighed on sales
in Russia and prompted a 38 percent fall in local registrations
last month.
($1 = 0.9235 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)