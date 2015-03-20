BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
TAG HEUER PARTNERS GOOGLE TO DEVELOP SMARTWATCH
CRH DEAL APPROVED AS HOLCIM-LAFARGE TALKS STALL
STANCHART INVESTORS PRESS BANK TO CONSIDER LEAVING LONDON
Tag Heuer, French luxury group LVMH's biggest watch maker, said it was teaming up with Google Inc and Intel Corp to develop a smartwatch, signalling its intention to compete with Apple's smartwatch.
Shareholders in Irish cement firm CRH approved a 6.5 billion euro ($6.93 billion) deal to buy assets from Lafarge and Holcim even as the executives of two cement makers continue to argue over who would lead the combined company.
Two big investors in Standard Chartered Plc want the bank to consider moving its domicile away from London because of the chancellor's decision to raise the UK bank levy by one-third.
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality