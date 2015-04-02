April 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bishop joins effort to restore faith in UK banking system

Labour says business critics are Tory 'peers, donors' and backers

UBS chiefs must convince shareholders on SFr 58 mln bonuses

London's digital start-ups secure record funding

Overview

The Bishop of Birmingham, Reverend David Urquhart, will be a part of the team gathered by Dame Colette Bowe, chair of the Banking Standards Board, to oversee the task of restoring faith in UK's banking sector.

Opposition party Labour said critics of party Leader Ed Miliband's business are "well-known supporters, peers and donors" of the Conservative party.

UBS Group AG will make top executives convince shareholders whether they are worth the 58 million swiss franc ($60.04 million) variable pay they received last year. As part of its new plan, the Swiss bank is putting variable pay for its executive board and the remuneration for directors in 2015 and 2016 to a shareholder vote at its May 7 annual meeting.

Technology start-ups in London received about $682 million in funding in the first three months of 2015, according to data from the Mayor of London's promotional body, London & Partners.

($1 = 0.9661 Swiss francs)