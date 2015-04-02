April 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bishop joins effort to restore faith in UK banking system
(on.ft.com/1IS35HI)
Labour says business critics are Tory 'peers, donors' and
backers
(on.ft.com/1IS4ca4)
UBS chiefs must convince shareholders on SFr 58 mln bonuses
(on.ft.com/1IS7j23)
London's digital start-ups secure record funding
(on.ft.com/1IS8v5l)
Overview
The Bishop of Birmingham, Reverend David Urquhart, will be a
part of the team gathered by Dame Colette Bowe, chair of the
Banking Standards Board, to oversee the task of restoring faith
in UK's banking sector.
Opposition party Labour said critics of party Leader Ed
Miliband's business are "well-known supporters, peers and
donors" of the Conservative party.
UBS Group AG will make top executives convince
shareholders whether they are worth the 58 million swiss franc
($60.04 million) variable pay they received last year. As part
of its new plan, the Swiss bank is putting variable pay for its
executive board and the remuneration for directors in 2015 and
2016 to a shareholder vote at its May 7 annual meeting.
Technology start-ups in London received about $682 million
in funding in the first three months of 2015, according to data
from the Mayor of London's promotional body, London & Partners.
($1 = 0.9661 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)