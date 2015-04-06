April 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FRIDMAN EYES $16 BLN TELECOMS SPREE

BRUSSELS TO INVESTIGATE UBER TAXI APP

DIGITAL LOAD WEIGHS ON BANK IT SYSTEMS

HMRC CLOSES BUYOUT FIRMS' TAX LOOPHOLE

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his Russian partners have come together to create a private-equity-style group that will invest in technology and telecom companies in the United States and Europe, the Financial Times reported.

European Commission has given indications that it is considering ways to regulate Uber, the U.S.-based ride-sharing service, at a pan-European level rather than national level.

Some of the largest lenders are investing in going "digital" rather than renovating on branches, as a number of financial technology companies unveil rival online payment services and digital current accounts in an attempt to capture customers from the biggest banks.

HM Revenue & Customs has closed a loophole that allowed buyout firm executives to avoid paying income tax on investor fees by using limited partnerships. Alterations to the final legislation comes into force from April 6. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)